Interview with the Vampire – Talamasca spin-off: See new teaser!

While you wait for the return of Interview with the Vampire season 3 on AMC next year, there is more to look forward to! After all, the long-awaited Talamasca spin-off is coming to the network later this fall, and the latest teaser reminds us yet again of how creepy and mysterious things will be.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of exactly what we are talking about here. Sure, this does not give a lot away but at the same time, our general sentiment is that the show is looking for more of the aesthetic from Interview as opposed to Mayfair Witches, which is the most polarizing by far of the shows within this universe.

One thing that we should go ahead at this point and note is that the network is currently promoting the new series as Talamasca: The Secret Order, so go ahead and prepare for that to be the title at the end of the day here. It may be designed to help give non-Anne Rice fans a better sense of what this show is, which makes it a little bit trickier than a series that has vampires and/or witches within its name.

In general, the thing we are most eager about here is simply the premise. The Talamasca are, after all, a group known for looking into strange happenings involving the supernatural world. You can probably compare this to The X-Files almost as much as anything else, and we are never going to be tired of series that have this sort of premise. Let’s just go ahead and hope that it lives up to all of the hype we’ve created for it already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

