Fire Country season 4 premiere: Will Gabriela appear?

We are aware at this point that the Fire Country season 4 premiere is coming to CBS this fall, but there are many mysteries within. What is a big one? Well, that is so simple as to whether or not Gabriela will appear.

After all, consider the news that Stephanie Arcila is shockingly not going to be a series regular, which stunned us when it was first announced. we had assumed from the get-go that she and Bode would be endgame, even when we had gotten to a point where things were frustrating between the two of them. Now, we have to see how the series truly handles this exit long-term, if there is a massive void, and if the actress will be back someday.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

What we can at least say is that, at least for now, Arcila is still unaware of a possible return. In an interview with Screen Rant, she indicated that she has yet to hear anything definite about a return to Fire Country. With that being said, she did have the following to say about where Gabriela and Bode do stand with each other:

I think that they’ll always have love for each other. It is healthy to not rush into things. It is healthy to explore other avenues as well and explore yourself. They’ve had so many changes and shifts in their lives that they already have to navigate, and I think in finding themselves and knowing who they are in these new dynamics and having that breather is also a good thing.

Of course, the breather may be a bad thing for a lot of viewers if she never returns, but that really comes down to 1) what the producers want and 2) Stephanie’s own availability. Since she is no longer a regular, she can take whatever job that she wants out there.

Related – What more is going to be different moving into Fire Country season 4?

Are you going to miss Gabriela for quite some time on Fire Country following the next of her exit?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







