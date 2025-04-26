Fire Country season 3 finale: Is Jordan Calloway, Jake leaving?

We knew entering the Fire Country season 3 finale that there was a chance we would see some pretty significant exits. As it turned out, that happened; however, it was certainly not in the way in which we anticipated in advance.

Going into the episode, Jordan Calloway’s character seemed ready to take off for a new opportunity elsewhere; however, it feels like there is a good chance that everything is now going to change in a hugely dramatic way.

Here is at the moment what we can say. There is no direct evidence that Calloway is departing the series after three seasons; as a matter of fact, there is a pretty good case now for why the character could be sticking around.

After all, consider the following for a moment — Billy Burke is reportedly leaving Fire Country after this season, and that means there is a good chance that Vince is being killed off. If that is the case, then it is fair to more or less say that Jake does not need to leave at all. He could easily just get promoted and pursue his ambitions at his current home. That would still be bittersweet, but that is mostly through the fact that he would never want to get an elevated position just because someone he really cares about here in Vince is no longer alive. That is a really difficult pill to swallow.

One way or another, we do tend to think answers on a lot of this will come early after Fire Country season 3 premieres this fall. There is no real reason to wait for it, especially if there is a time jump.

