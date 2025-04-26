Fire Country season 4: Will Leven Rambin, Audrey return?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 4 on CBS, we know at this point that Stephanie Arcila is leaving. With that, of course other questions are going to arise.

What is a big one for now? Well, let’s just put that into rather simple terms: Whether or not we are going to be seeing more of Leven Rambin as Audrey. Given that she shot Finn in the finale, you can make the argument that she is going to be incarcerated and with the future of Three Rock very much now up in the air, it does create a number of other big-time questions as well. Can you really focus on her, and is everything done when it comes to her and Bode?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, for the time being, it does seem like a return is very much possible. Speaking on all of this further in a chat with Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Tony Phelan had to say:

She finds herself in a really interesting dilemma. We reveal that she’s the person who ended up shooting the stalker, but she’s also a convicted felon who has just now gotten her freedom. Finding out what’s going to happen to her and how Bode and she are going to negotiate that is the meat of early next season as well.

Given that Fire Country is not going to have Gabriela next season (at least has a main character), it does seemingly make Audrey all the more important. We could see her and Bode becoming almost a flip now of him and Gabriela in the earlier parts of the series, where he may have to support her more on the outside.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including more from Arcila on Gabriela’s exit

What do you think we are going to be seeing on Fire Country season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







