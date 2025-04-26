Fire Country season 4: Stephanie Arcila on potential return

If you missed the news last night, we were delivered quite a shocker within the world of Fire Country —Gabriela will be gone. Stephanie Arcila is departing the show as a series regular; perhaps even more surprising is the fact that this was a creative choice rather than a personal one.

How do you take this character out of the series? She was one of the most important people behind the scenes, and it also feels like Gabriela and Bode were really the central couple who would define the next several seasons. We know that she went through a lot including the whole stalker storyline, but having her go now just feels like a lot is being left on the table.

So is there still some sort of chance that she returns down the line? Let’s just say that, at least for now, it is certainly possible. Speaking per Deadline, Arcila made it clear that she was open to coming back:

I never say never. Life takes us through so many avenues, and Gabriela is such a gift to me in my career, personally and professionally. I’m so grateful to have played a Latina on a show and a Latina where they were able to include part of my culture as well, part of my Colombian background. It was really exciting.

We do tend to think that a Gabriela return now is dependent in part on the creative, but beyond just that, what else she has going on in her career. Given Stephanie’s talent, it is hard to imagine that a lot of other producers out there are going to hesitate to bring her into some other projects down the line.

