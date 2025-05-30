Top Chef season 22 episode 12: Who was eliminated?

We knew going into Top Chef season 22 episode 12 that we were going to see a culinary gauntlet like no other. This was the final challenge before the show navigates over to Italy, and with that, all of the chefs brought their A-game.

What makes it all the more interesting here is quite simple: They managed to do this in a really difficult environment. They foraged for some of their ingredients, and then used this as a base to craft some sort of final dish over an open flame. This was tough, and nobody cooked a bad dish here at all. There were some big risks taken and beyond just that, a lot of creativity was shown.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

So where did all of this lead? Well, for starters, it was tough to sit here and say with confidence who would be eliminated in advance. The biggest criticism that we saw anyone get was that Bailey’s peas were a tiny bit too crunchy, or that Massimo’s plating may have been a little confusing. That’s it.

Shuai ended up being the winner of the challenge, and in the end, we did see the show narrow things down to Bailey and Massimo in the end. You could have argued that Top Chef gave Massimo an edit that he was going home throughout the episode, mostly because he spoke a lot about wanting to go to Italy. Ultimately, that is exactly what happened — one of the best contestants of the season was eliminated. It was a close exit for him, but we honestly don’t think this is the last time that we are going to see him on television. Not only was he a great chef, but he was incredibly charismatic.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Top Chef now, including what else is coming up

What did you think overall about the events of Top Chef season 22 episode 12?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







