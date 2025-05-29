SWAT star David Lim on SWAT Exiles spin-off, cast exits

Last week, it was first revealed that there is a SWAT spin-off coming down the role in SWAT Exiles — with a bittersweet twist.

What do we know about it right now? Well, it is pretty simple: Shemar Moore is returning as the star, but Hondo will be joined by a number of new cast members who are up-and-comers and trying to find their place within the system.

Is it heartbreaking that no other original cast members are on board the show? Absolutely, but it’s not just this that may cause some main among these actors; instead, it is how the spin-off was announced and how so many were surprised about it at the last minute.

As a part of a larger post on Instagram, here is some of what actor David Lim (Tan) had to say about the course of events:

… I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.

I’ve seen the comments, the messages, the support—and it truly means a lot. I may not know what the future holds for Tan, but I couldn’t be more proud of what we created together—our cast, writers, producers, crew… our SWAT family. No version of this story can take that away.

There is still a good chance that some cast members do turn up here or there, but it is sad that a lot of people found out about the show last-minute, regardless of the reasoning.

Exiles does not have an established network / streaming service at present; instead, the plan appears to be for Sony Pictures TV to shop it around to prospective buyers both stateside and internationally.

