SWAT Exiles star Shemar Moore on new revival

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that even though SWAT is done at CBS, it lives on in the form of SWAT Exiles.

What can we say about this series at present? Well, that is rather simple. We are talking here about a new show produced by Sony that will have a ten-episode first season, one that will bring back Shemar Moore as Hondo alongside a number of new people who, fittingly, have not found a proper place within the SWAT community. It is a chance to keep the original crew for the show employed, but we know already that some fans are disappointed that Moore may be the only original cast member back full-time. (We’ll still wait and see what the future holds.)

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Shemar commented on the show coming back, but also the fact that a lot of the original actors could be gone:

“I’m excited that S.W.A.T. gets to keep playing ball … I’m excited that the crew gets to put food on their table and money in their accounts, and go to soccer practice and put their kids through the right schools. Saving jobs, working here in L.A., keeping Hollywood in L.A. This is a big deal. Yeah, a little bit bittersweet in some ways — but man, at the end of the day, we got to be so proud. We got to be so proud because we did the d–n thing. The world took notice. And the industry took notice. Shows get cancelled all the time, but S.W.A.T. just won’t die because y’all love S.W.A.T. You all love that crazy action. You love the stories. You love the brotherhood, the sisterhood, all of that. That’s who we are. That’s who S.W.A.T. is. Thrill ride with heart. So, on this day, we celebrate, but we pay homage to what got us there and to the people that got us there, and I will never forget. Always appreciate, and always show love.”

Ultimately, we recognize fan frustration but at the same time, it also feels like this may have been the only way for the series to come back. A spin-off may have needed a star like Moore on board for it to work, but the rest of the cast may have made it untenable. It is worth noting that the show does not even technically have a US home yet, and that could have an impact on a handful of factors.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

