SWAT Exiles spin-off coming; Shemar Moore set to return

Following eight years playing Hondo on SWAT, it appears as though Shemar Moore is not done with the role.

Today, it was confirmed via Deadline that this new series is very-much going to happen, though it is going to look and feel rather different from what we’ve seen on CBS. The current title here is SWAT Exiles, and it is a ten-episode drama that will be distributed all over the globe. We tend to think that the rollout here could be similar to what we saw with the Stana Katic show Absentia, which also aired on a number of Sony international stations and then also Prime Video in America. Netflix feels like a great stateside partner for this show, but time will tell.

So what is the story going to be here for a spin-off? Just take a look at the synopsis first and foremost:

“After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

In a statement, here is what Moore had to say about the new series:

“My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable … We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony.”

Meanwhile, Katherine Pope, Sony Pictures Television Studios President, added the following:

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life — both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers … We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!”

