SWAT season 9: Why was it canceled at CBS?

Given that tonight serves as the epic two-hour finale event for SWAT on CBS, it feels like a perfect time to address the big question. Why are we not getting a season 9? Obviously, a lot of people out there would have loved to see this continue, but that is not going to happen. Or, at least that is the case at the network.

While it is a bummer to know that the Shemar Moore drama is not coming back for more, we are not going to sit here with our jaw hanging on the ground. After all, the writing has been on the wall here for a long time, and we have been prepared to say goodbye to it for years. CBS had canceled it in the past, only to then bring it back at the last minute. You can simply argue that the show ran out of time.

However, simultaneously, we are also talking here about a series that does cost a good bit of money to make, and it is also one that the aforementioned network does not have full ownership over. Because of all these factors rolled into one, the simple truth here is that they have less of a reason to keep this show around than some of the others they have. This is similar in a way to how multiple editions of the FBI franchise have been canceled — CBS is often going to prioritize series that they have a larger financial stake in than ones that come from outside places.

While we have yet to hear anything that suggests that this series is going to be picked up elsewhere, doesn’t it still feel possible in theory? Netflix at least has seen a lot of viewership for past seasons on their platform, so we will just wait and see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

