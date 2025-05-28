Industry season 4 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Industry season 4 premiere date between now and the end of May?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here (for those unaware) is that the next batch of episodes is already in production. We understand that the cast and crew are going to keep a lot of the story under a heavy lock and key, and for good reason. This show is unpredictable and they tend to throw out all sorts of big swings. Just take a look at what happened at the end of season 3, which threw the future of Pierpoint into all sorts of chaos. Characters have been splintered off in all sorts of directions, so where will they end up? What pulls some of them back together?

For the time being, there is no firm sense as to when Industry will return but at the same time, it does feel like you can narrow down the date a little bit further due to a few simple things. Just remember for a moment that HBO already has much of their schedule figured out for 2025, and for now, we tend to think that the early part of next year could be occupied with both Euphoria season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a prequel to Game of Thrones that was recently pushed back originally being set to air this year.

The best-case scenario, at least for now, is that Industry arrives in late spring or the summer. This is a network that will look at a lot of different factors when determining the right spot, but the biggest one could simply be what feels right and where the show fits in the schedule.

