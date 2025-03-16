Why did Harry Lawtey leave Industry? He explains

After three seasons as Robert, why did Harry Lawtey opt to leave Industry on HBO? We know that this is a question a lot of people have.

In the end, we do think that there is a pretty simple answer, especially after hearing some of the comments from the actor himself. Not only was he ready to move forward, but it felt like the writers were equally okay with saying farewell to the character at the moment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with the Telegraph, here is what Lawtey had to say about his decision to say goodbye:

“Ultimately I feel like I’m in a place where I’ve said everything I had to say with a character, and I think both me and the writers felt mutually happy with where we left him.”

Based on what happened with Robert at the end of season 3, it does at least make sense for this to be where the story ends for the character. Yet, at the same time, wouldn’t it have been nice to revisit him at some point? We do tend to think that it could happen eventually but for the immediate future, Industry will be featuring new characters and also bringing back Kit Harington as Henry Muck.

Ultimately, we know that we are going to be waiting a long time to see the fourth season of the show in general. By all accounts, the earliest that it is going to be back is at some point in 2026. Hopefully, good things will still come here to those who wait, especially since this wait is going to be pretty darn long and exhausting. In the meantime, HBO has some other shows on the docket including The Last of Us, The Gilded Age, and most likely the return of Euphoria.

Related – Get some more casting news on Industry season 4

Are you sad that we are not going to be seeing Robert on Industry season 4, or perhaps ever again?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







