Industry season 4 spoilers: Ted Lasso, Mad Men actors sign on

We know that an Industry season 4 is poised to film this year in advance of a launch at some point in 2026. So what can we say now?

Well, without further ado, let’s say that there are multiple familiar faces within the TV world who have come officially on board!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka and then also Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh joining the HBO series. As for who they are playing, Shipka will be Haley Clay, “an executive assistant at payment processor Tender.” Meanwhile, Jimoh is Kwabena Bannerman, a “trader at Mostyn Asset Management.” This is not a lot of information but at the same time, this is a reminder that finance will be front and center moving forward … even if some of the particulars are still a mystery to a certain degree.

In general, what we are seeing at this point is a pretty clear reminder that this show is managing to bring in more and more big names as it goes along and for good reason, given that it has proven itself to be one of the most critically-acclaimed dramas that is actively out there. Remember that one of the big names brought on board season 3 was Kit Harington, and it does appear that we are going to see him back, as well, in the role of Henry Muck.

At the end of season 3, we saw a splintering off of a number of big characters, especially when it comes to Pierpoint. America could have a larger role moving forward on the show, though we don’t want to make too many assumptions, especially since there could be a time jump.

