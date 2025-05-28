Top Chef season 22 episode 12 sneak peek: The road to the finals

Tomorrow night on Bravo, you are going to have a chance to see Top Chef season 22 episode 12 — and we don’t have to tell you about what the stakes are. There are only a small handful of contestants remaining in Canada and with that, one will be cut before everyone takes off to Italy.

So what sort of challenges are the remaining chefs going to be facing? Let’s just say that the next task is one that may very-well be designed with the sole purpose of trying to get them out of their comfort zone to a certain extent.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode that sets the stage for an elimination challenge set out in nature. What is the primary objective? Let’s just say that foraging is a big part of making this cuisine happen. The contestants are going to be tasked with finding a lot of ingredients and then using them as the stars for their dishes. It is really going to be forcing these contestants to go back to nature. The good news here is that they will have some valuable resources in the form of knowledgeable people. They are going to need that, given that at the end of all of this, they will have to cook their final dishes over an open flame.

What does perhaps make this challenge all the more intense is that despite Massimo and Tristen being arguably the strongest two contestants so far this season, they also feel like the two who are the least comfortable with being out in the wilderness. This effectively means that they could have a harder time getting all this done.

