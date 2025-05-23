Top Chef season 22 episode 12 preview: Who will go to Italy?

As many of you at this point may be aware already, Top Chef season 22 episode 12 is going to set the stage for the finale. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

The most obvious thing that we should note here is the rather simple fact that there are only five contestants left and of that group, only four are going to make it to Italy for the final part of the competition. The challenge coming up may be one of the most rugged of the entire season, which means that contestants are going to be left relying on their knowledge of flavor more than being able to pull off complicated techniques.

So who is the favorite to make it to Italy? Well, Massimo is already saying in the confessionals that he is desperate to be able to go off and make some Italian food … so consider that a positive sign? We would at least love to think so anyway.

Based on some recent challenges we would say that Massimo is in the driver’s seat, and he also does have an advantage in the next elimination challenge. Meanwhile, Tristen has been consistently strong the entire season; the best-case scenario is that both of these guys are in this until the end, since that will give us an unpredictable final showdown.

As for who is in the most danger at this point, it feels like you could look in the direction of César. He managed to get back into the kitchen, but has also been in the bottom for the past few weeks. Both he and Bailey are the two standouts from Last Chance Kitchen and while it is fun to see them stick around, we have also seen that they are both capable of having a bad day.

