The Bear season 4 teaser highlights the ticking clock…

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Bear season 4 is poised to arrive on Hulu next month, with all episodes streaming at the same time.

So is there a lot to look forward to at this point? Based on what we are currently seeing, the simple answer here is yes. Not only that, but the stakes may be, at least in part, higher than they have ever been. While it is great that the restaurant is still operating, it may not be that way for a long time. There are people who Carmy needs to answer to, with Cicero pretty darn high on the list.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest season 4 trailer that features what is a metaphorical ticking clock — if that ever hits zero, The Bear has to cease operations. We do think that Oliver Platt’s character wants it to be a successful, especially since he had an incredibly meaningful moment regarding a frozen banana there previously. However, he’s also a businessman who is going to think with the money front of mind. That is, at least at this point, a really hard thing for him to ignore.

Moving deeper into the season, Carmy will most likely have to get innovative as he thinks through how to make the restaurant better, and we certainly hope that Sydney sticks around! The good news is that based on what we’ve seen so far, there is no evidence that she is going to depart. This was a huge concern that was raised thanks to a substantial offer made at the end of season 3.

