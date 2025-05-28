Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4: Garcia checks in

Tomorrow night on Paramount+ is going to give you a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4 — so what can we about about it in advance?

The first thing may actually feel quite obvious to a number of people, and it is that grief remains a central theme to the story. That is likely going to be the case the bulk of the season. In what universe would you expect otherwise? It is likely going to take a good while for JJ to work through everything that happened with Will, and there may be a myriad of different ways that she tries to handle some of her feelings. For starters, she may opt to bury herself in work, while devoting her time at home to taking care of her kids.

One thing that is clear already is that most of her fellow team members are going to do whatever they can to help her through this grieving process, and that is made all the clearer by one of the previews that we’ve had a chance to see today.

If you head over to the official Criminal Minds: Evolution Instagram page, you can see a larger look into what is coming, as Garcia is going to do her best to check in on her, making it clear that she is there and also asking about JJ’s kids. We do recognize that the BAU has a lot going on throughout the season when it comes to Elias Voit and/or killers who may still have some ties to his network, but these sort of moments are still important and personally, we’d be surprised if they did not play some sort of role in what we are seeing.

