Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18: How Prentiss helps JJ

A little bit later this week, you are going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4 — and it does feel like one story is obvious.

Is it true at this point that the funeral for Will has been held? Absolutely but at the same time, that is not the end of the mourning process. JJ is still going to be dealing with her grief for most likely the bulk of this season. It is not going to be easy for her for so many reasons, but we continue to have some solace in the fact that much of the BAU is going to continue to be at her side.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

In particular, we know that a lot of fans out there love the relationship between JJ and Prentiss (and not just for the cheese puffs), and would like to see it remain a key cog of the show moving forward. Luckily, it does appear that there are touching moments to come.

Speaking to Screen Rant, AJ Cook herself noted just how much Emily is going to be there for her character in the episodes to come:

There are quite a few beautiful scenes with Paget, with Prentiss and JJ [coming up] … Definitely, Prentiss is the mom in this situation where she’s like, okay, no, you need to slow down. Let’s sit down right now and talk about this. So she’s a really great sounding board. And obviously, Penelope, who is just the heart. She’s been one of JJ’s best friends through thick and thin through all of this. There’s just going to be a lot of really touching character-to-character, human-to-human moments in playing through all this grief.

Our feeling in general is that these will course through a lot of episodes — if you do not seem them interact in a given hour, there could still be more for them on the other side. Just keep watching!

Related – Be sure to learn even more entering the next Criminal Minds: Evolution episode

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to JJ and Prentiss on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







