Survivor 50 cast includes Mike White, Colby Donaldson, more

This morning the folks at CBS officially announced the Survivor 50 cast, and let’s just say that there are a few surprises.

First and foremost, Mike White? How can we not start with him? The creator of The White Lotus is a super-busy guy and we honestly never thought that he would want to do this again … and yet, here we are. He is a part of the whopping 24-person roster who populates this season, one that includes some original favorites, longtime legends, and also new blood from the past several seasons. Are there snubs? 100%, and there are also two contestants from the upcoming 49th season premiering this fall.

JENNA LEWIS-DOUGHERTY: Seasons 1 (BORNEO), 8 (ALL-STARS)

COLBY DONALDSON: Seasons 2 (THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK), 8 (ALL-STARS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

STEPHENIE LAGROSSA KENDRICK: Seasons 10 (PALAU), 11 (GUATEMALA), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS)

CIRIE FIELDS: Seasons 12 (PANAMA-EXILE ISLAND), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

OZZY LUSTH: Seasons 13 (COOK ISLANDS), 16 (MICRONESIA – FANS VS. FAVORITES), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC), 34 (GAME CHANGERS)

BENJAMIN “COACH” WADE: Seasons 18 (TOCANTINS – THE BRAZILIAN HIGHLANDS), 20 (HEROES VS. VILLAINS), 23 (SOUTH PACIFIC)

AUBRY BRACCO: Seasons 32 (KAÔH RŌNG – BRAINS VS. BRAWN VS. BEAUTY), 34 (GAME CHANGERS), 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

CHRISSY HOFBECK: Season 35 (HEROES VS. HEALERS VS. HUSTLERS)

CHRISTIAN HUBICKI: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

ANGELINA KEELEY: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

MIKE WHITE: Season 37 (DAVID VS. GOLIATH)

RICK DEVENS: Season 38 (EDGE OF EXTINCTION)

JONATHAN YOUNG: Season 42

DEE VALLADARES: Season 45 winner

EMILY FLIPPEN: Season 45

Q BURDETTE: Season 46

TIFFANY ERVIN: Season 46

CHARLIE DAVIS: Season 46

GENEVIEVE MUSHALUK: Season 47

KAMILLA KARTHIGESU: Season 48

KYLE FRASER: Season 48 winner

JOSEPH HUNTER: Season 48

PLAYER #1 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

PLAYER #2 FROM SEASON 49 (premiering Fall 2025)

There are a couple of surprises that we have from looking at the group right away. Does Ozzy need to be on again? Is there more to his game than what we know? That is one question. Another is whether obvious duos like Mike / Angelina (who made a cameo on his show) or Kyle / Kamilla are going to be targeted right away. There has to be concern with that.

Who are you most rooting for to win Survivor 50 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come bac here to get some other updates.

