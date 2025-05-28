Survivor 50 premiere date: When to actually expect it

As many of you may be aware at this point, Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is coming. We’re getting a cast reveal this week!

Now, it goes without saying that there is a lot of great stuff to be excited about on the show moving forward; however, at the same time you do have to sit back and remember that even with all of the hype and the various fan votes.

Without further ado here, we really just have to come forward with a reminder: Season 50 is not going to be premiering until, most likely, February of next year. It would be nice if we actually got to see it a little bit earlier than that or to see it have more episodes … but that’s not something that we can sit here and say for sure that we are going to get.

For the time being, the most important thing to note here is that producers are well-aware of what the expectations are entering this season. We certainly do feel with a measure of confidence that they want to have a good mixture of people; however, not everyone is going to be happy with the cast. That is not a criticism of the show or Jeff Probst; rather, it is just a reminder that this is never something that is possible. You can’t please everyone, and not all changes are going to be popular.

When will an exact date be revealed?

Our general feeling for now is that come this fall, we’re going to be getting a much better sense of what is coming up. A teaser will probably come on the other side of the season 49 finale.

