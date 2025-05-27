Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, May 27?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What can we say about the future of FBI: International and Most Wanted to go along with it?

Absolutely, we would love to sit here and say that we’re living in a world where all three of these shows are continuing to air. Unfortunately, we’re not that lucky — not only is the flagship show off the air tonight, but the spin-offs are both officially done. Both Most Wanted and International were canceled after a decent run on the air, and we have yet to hear anything about some other network or streaming service picking them up. For the time being, it feels unlikely.

So what is the future for this franchise going to look like? Well, let’s remember here that the original show is going to be moving to Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it is going to air after a comedy lineup and then be followed by the CIA series. This is one that is also a part of the greater universe, even if there is not much known about it at present save for the fact that Tom Ellis is going to be a lead.

We anticipate that a formal premiere date for both FBI and the new spin-off will be announced at some point in June / early July. After that, there’s a chance that we will her a little bit more news about any guest cast members or story twists. There is room for these shows to go in a lot of directions and in the end, we just hope that there are some big-time risks that are taken.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

