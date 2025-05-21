Is Alana de la Garza leaving FBI, Isobel Castille?

Following the events of the FBI season 7 finale on CBS tonight, have we seen the end of Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just issue out a reminder of what actually happened over the course of the episode. In The closing minutes of the installment, we saw Isobel collapse, not too long after sustaining injuries in a shocking and scary near-death experience. Obviously the producers want you worried about her future, and for good reason. This is the point in just about any show’s run where there are some serious concerns regarding whether or not someone will be leaving a given show. Could it happen here, whether it be for cost or creative considerations? You can’t rule that out.

In the end, though, we should just note that there is still a chance that we could be seeing Alana stick around, and we do hope that she will for so many different reasons. We do think having a consistent voice at the top is great for a franchise like this, and that is without even considering the fact that she has been such a through-line, being a regular here but then also turning up here and there on the now-canceled Most Wanted.

While the fate of Castille could be under a great deal of mystery for a good while, let’s just remember that some news could come out over the summer if she is to depart. Knowing the way of this franchise, we know that it can be rather tough to keep a secret for too much longer than that … we’ll just have to wait and see, but we do still hope that one way or another, she finds a way to stick around.

Are you hoping that Alana de la Garza sticks around following the events of the FBI season 7 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

