Palm Royale season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

With us getting closer to the end of May, is there a chance we are going to learn more about Palm Royale season 2 at Apple TV+? Let’s just hope so, for a number of different reasons!

First and foremost, should we go ahead and remind you that it has been more than a year now since the first season aired? Also, production has already happened for Kristen Wiig and the rest of the cast and by virtue of that, we are mostly in a waiting game to see when exactly the show is going to come back.

If you are hoping for a Palm Royale season 2 premiere date reveal sooner rather than later, here is the bad news: Don’t hold your breath. After all, remember for a moment that Apple is not a streaming service that is going to hurry something along. They are going to make sure that the series is good to go, and that an exact window has been decided upon where people can check the show out. The streamer has already put out a sizzle reel for their upcoming summer schedule, but this series was not a part of it. Our general feeling is that you will see the show either in mid-to-late fall or early next year.

Hopefully, the second season is going to be bringing almost everything that you loved in season 1 and then some — think more comedy, great characters, and a little bit of escapism. Of course, we do tend to think that some great guest stars are going to be a huge part of the show once more; wasn’t that one of the great reasons to check out the first season to begin with?

