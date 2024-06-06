Palm Royale renewed for season 2 over at Apple TV+

A solid month removed from the season 1 finale on Apple TV+, we come bearing great news: A Palm Royale season 2 is coming!

In a statement (per TVLine), here is some of what star and executive producer Laura Dern had to say about the series (which also stars Kristen Wiig) coming back for more:

“We are so thrilled to hear about Season 2 … [Fellow executive producer] Jayme [Lemons] and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of Palm Royale. We all can’t wait to get started!”

The timing of this renewal signals that the streaming service is more than happy with the performance of this show; otherwise, they wouldn’t have even thought about renewing the series at this particular point! It definitely feels like there is more story that can be told in Maxine’s world, and it also certainly feels like some other big-name guest stars could come on board, as well, moving forward.

When will the next batch of episodes premiere?

Unfortunately, it feels like the wait ahead is going to be a long one. While Palm Royale is not the sort of show that has some sort of extremely long post-production time, you still need to get both the scripts and the schedules together. That’s not a process that comes around immediately.

The best-case scenario for now seems to be that we collectively have a chance to see the show back at some point in the summer of 2025 — but to be fair, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to have more of these discussions. It is hard to get too much into them at a time in which cameras have yet to even start rolling.

