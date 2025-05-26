Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

As we are nearing the end of the month of May, is more news on the horizon when it comes to Dark Matter season 2 over at Apple TV+? We sure hope so, and for so many reasons!

After all, it was May in 2024 when the hit series first arrived, and we also know that production on the latest batch of episodes kicked off in Chicago earlier this year. We like to think in theory that everyone is really far into the process at this point and beyond just that, we are going to be seeing some other updates shared before too long — though it may be about the story or a cast rather than a specific date.

After all, at this point we would consider it a shock if we were to get some sort of formal Dark Matter date between now and the end of the summer, mostly because early 2026 feels like the most likely premiere date window. Our general feeling here is that this is one of those shows that you are better off not rushing for a number of reasons, with the principal one being that you are allowing yourself more opportunities to deliver on the high expectations of season 1. Also, it is hardly as though Apple is hard up on a bunch of original programs that they need to rush something.

Do we expect season 2 to also some of the questions that were raised at the end of season 1? Without a doubt. Yet, at the same time it is hard to really anticipate that they are going to come forward and reveal everything. Why have this world last for only a couple of seasons?

