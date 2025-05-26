Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, May 26, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We recognize fully that there is always going to be a demand for more of this show because, honestly, why wouldn’t there?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to get into the part of this piece where we share the bad news — namely, that there is no new installment on the air tonight. The finale aired weeks ago and honestly, even if the crime drama was still in-season, it would probably still be on a break just on the basis of it being Memorial Day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

As sad as it may be to see NCIS gone from the air for a little while, we do think that there is still a lot more story to be told — and the writers did a good job ending things in a way where we still have a lot of questions. Take, for starters, how far Parker is going to go to get revenge after the death of his father. Also, what did Palmer discover when it comes to Alden’s mom? There is a chance for a lot of other twists and turns, and that is a big part of what makes the next chapter of the show so fun! A season 23 has already been greenlit, and our general feeling is that filming will begin at some point in July — that is what we have seen in the past, so why shift things radically from that now? We hope that there will be between 18-20 episodes again, but time will tell if that is the case.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for more news in the months ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on NCIS and what more may lie ahead

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into NCIS season 23 heading into its premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







