Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 24, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there was an epic show on the air last week, so is the momentum poised to continue?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is something on the line of bad news — namely, that there is no new episode tonight. Instead, we could be waiting for a long time to see what is next! Last week marked the season 50 finale, and the only silver lining that we can really share at present is knowing that there is going to be a season 51 down the road. There is no premiere date yet and admittedly, it’s going to be a long time before we know it.

So as we endure this super-long wait for the series to return, is there anything more that we can share? Well, one of the more important things is simply that there will inevitably be some measure of change, mostly because that has long been the case for this show from the very start. Many familiar faces will be back, but don’t be shocked if there are a few exits, as well. The only thing that feels depressing at present is the simple fact that if a big cast member does leave, there was not much of a formal exit on this past episode.

In general, we are just going to miss the spoofs of current events from now until September, largely due to the fact that by the time we do see the series come back, there is a good chance that a lot of stuff is going to drastically change. You just have to be prepared.

