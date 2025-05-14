Saturday Night Live season 51: Is Chloe Fineman staying put?

With the Saturday Night Live season 50 finale coming to NBC this weekend, this is the time where questions happen on the future. Are we about to see some cast members leave?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a reasonable chance of that. There are a number of people who have been there for a long time, and there also may be some people who simply stuck around to be a part of the anniersary.

For the time being, though, let’s just say that Chloe Fineman is not someone who is for sure saying goodbye. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, here is what the cast member and master impressionist (who has been doing other projects on the side) had to say:

Gosh, I don’t know! I’m curious as to how everything’s going to shake out. I do know that I’m having a lot of fun on the show, and we really are a really tight-knit group, and it’s cozy. I did a play with Fred Armisen in January, and he was like, “If you feel like it’s your last year, you stay one more year.” It’s a blast of a show, and the fact that [producer] Lorne [Michaels] even lets me leave for a day is so nice.

We do tend to think that one of the real benefits that comes from this new era of SNL is the simple fact that Michaels does tend to let people do all sorts of other things — with that, there is an incentive for people to stay put longer. It also helps that this is really one of the best gigs out there these days; while a lot of comedy shows and movies have had a harder time finding success, it endures year in and year out.

Do you think there will be big changes heading into Saturday Night Live season 51 when it arrives?

