Saturday Night Live: Sam Rockwell makes cameo in shoe song

We had a feeling entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that we could see a Walton Goggins co-star from the past appear. Also, it made sense for it to be Sam Rockwell.

After all, consider the following — not only did Rockwell appear on The White Lotus this past season in a surprise role, but he and Walton are good friends in real life. Therefore, it made a lot of sense for him to show up in a brief pre-taped segment that was all about tiny shoes. The joke was that Walton was a grown man with tiny feet, whereas Jane Wickline’s character thought she was delivering a lost shoe to a child. Goggins’ character then thought that they were going to date, and that did not happen. Rockwell then came out later with tiny feet, as well — really just adding to the joke.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

This entire sketch was all about Walton playing a ridiculous character, and was in that way the opposite of his character in the next sketch — one who flirted constantly. We imagine that the actor wanted to show his full range over the course of this 90 minutes, and this allowed him to do that and then some.

So were there be other cameos tonight?

Well, anything is possible, but we didn’t expect so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live, including our take on the cold open

What did you think about Sam Rockwell turning up on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







