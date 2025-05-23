Criminal Minds: Evolution: AJ Cook on Matthew Gray Gubler return

We knew in advance of this week’s Criminal Minds: Evolution that Matthew Gray Gubler was going to be turning up. We also know that fan enthusiasm around it was huge from the moment the actor confirmed their return.

Yet, we also recognize that there may be some out there who respond to this by noting the following: The cameo was pretty short. We 100% recognize that there are those out there who wanted more of Reid after years away from the franchise!

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, AJ Cook addressed the amount of screen time that her former co-star received, including being careful with Reid’s presence given the history that the two characters have confessed feelings to each other in the past:

That’s what I was going to say. And having him come back at her husband’s funeral where these characters have said that they love each other? It was a fine line. We did not want to give off that vibe at all. We wanted it to be like, this is your best friend showing up for you in your time of need. So that’s why it was a sensitive thing. It was like, do we hug? Do we not hug? What are the people going to think? It’s so polarized when it comes to [the JJ and Reid shippers]. Everyone is allowed to have a fantasy and think what they want. We were very careful about that. And Erica did let the public know that yes, he’s coming back, but I think her quote was, “He’s a small part in a really big episode,” which is true. But you can’t please everybody. We do our best.

Ultimately, it is impossible to know what the future holds and in theory, you can argue that there may be something there in the years to come. However, that’s not a guarantee and this is hardly the time or place for it. There could be some other opportunities to get more into this and with that, we’ll just have to see what the future holds. We just hope Matthew does come back again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

