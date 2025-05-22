Survivor 48 finale: Was Eva, Joe, or Kyle the winner?

We knew entering the Survivor 48 finale on CBS that we were going to be seeing some incredibly heated competition. Sure, a lot of the season has been less than exciting, but we did at least get a really great final three of Joe, Eva, and Kyle who you could argue all deserved to win.

What did they each bring to the table during the final Tribal? Well, a few interesting arguments. Joe had the strongest challenge resume and was clearly underrated as a social threat. Meanwhile, Kyle could claim significant strategic moves, and Eva had arguably the best story due to what she was able to accomplish and what she overcame.

Personally, we will say that if we were on the jury, we would have had a hard time deciding between Joe and Kyle — but in the end, Kyle would get it for one simple reason. If you think back to the Thomas vote or what we saw with Shauhin, he had multiple moves where he was able to thwart Joe. We tend to think that he had more control and knew the dynamics of the game better than anyone. Hiding behind Joe was at times a strategy in its own way!

In a rarity for the three-person Tribal, every person sitting there received at least one vote. This was also a pretty chummy group, all things considered. When the votes were ultimately read, though, we learned that it was a pretty solid vote for Kyle! The jury made the right move here, even if it was difficult. We do think having Kamilla there fighting for her was smart, but the same could be said for how the Shauhin vote was something he was able to speak on — especially when Joe and Eva did not know what was going on.

