Survivor 49 premiere date hopes after season 48 finale

Following tonight’s big finale for season 48, is there something more that we can say regarding Survivor 49? We sure hope so!

Yet, there is also a number of different things that we have to talk out at first. The show has obviously been renewed through season 50, which is obviously going to be the big In the Hands of the Fans season. Yet, there is another chapter coming before that, and we tend to think that this is going to be another big “traditional” season in a number of ways.

What we can say here is that season 49 is likely going to feature all-new players and while there should be a few twists that are different from what we’ve seen the past few years, it is not going to be that different. We do hope that there is a really fun cast mostly because otherwise, there is a real risk that you face here where this season gets overshadowed by what is coming up on season 50 after the fact.

So where will season 49 premiere?

Let’s just that there is no specific date as of this writing, but it is our hope that you are going to be seeing it back at some point in mid-to-late September. That is similar to what we have seen over the past few years. We also are going to be getting more 90-minute episodes, and the show is going to be paired once again with new episodes of The Amazing Race. We anticipate that the next season will be on the air through December.

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that there is a good teaser over the course of tonight’s season 48 finale — beyond that, you are going to be seeing a cast reveal in some shape or form in late August or early September.

What do you most want to see take place during Survivor 49?

