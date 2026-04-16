Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC, April 16, 2026?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We know that as we get closer to the end of the season, that only increases the demand for big stories.

Unfortunately, in this instance we are in a spot where we are going to be waiting for a little while longer. There is no new episode of the Mariska Hargitay series on the air tonight, but the silver lining is that this will not be a long break in the action at all. The plan appears to be to have it comes back on April 23 and from there, we should have a nice run of stories the rest of the way. (The finale is currently set for May 14.)

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So is there anything we can at least say about the immediate future for Law & Order: SVU? We tend to thikn so and with that, we highly suggest that you take a look at the synopses below:

Season 27 episode 18, “Gimmick” – 04/23/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A mysterious death in a hotel leads the squad into the world of professional fighting. Benson tries to convince a victim to come forward for the sake of his friend. TV-14

Season 27 episode 19, “Impropriety” – 04/30/2026 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An unconscious and injured teen abandoned outside a hospital sends the SVU on a search for the people who left her there. Benson faces serious consequences when she chooses to protect a victim’s secret under the pressure of cross-examination. TV-14

No matter what the surrounding cases may be, it does feel clear that the heart of this story will remain the same. Benson will be doing whatever is within her power to ensure that there is justice for victims and everyone is going to have an opportunity to have their voice heard. We anticipate that in the finale, these themes will be amplified more than ever before.

What do you most want to see on Law & Order: SVU when it does return to NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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