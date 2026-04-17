The Hunting Party season 2 episode 11: Kevin McHale to guest star

As we look more in the direction of The Hunting Party season 2 episode 11 on NBC next week, it looks like we’re going to see something very-much out there. After all, not only are we going to get a great guest star in Kevin McHale, but the Glee alum is playing a totally different role from what you are used to seeing.

After all, how can you describe a character who is defined, in part, by a ventriloquist dummy? For a good 95% of crime procedurals out there, we’re not sure that we would buy a killer like this. However, this is not an ordinary show.

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To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Hunting Party season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

04/23/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Comedian and serial killer Dylan Miles (Kevin McHale) had a co-conspirator of sorts, his ventriloquism figure. Miles has a new goal that Bex and team try to piece together before more blood is shed. Jeff Dunham also guest stars. TV-14

As many of you may know, Jeff Dunham is arguably the most famous ventriloquist alive these days, so it makes all the sense in the world to somehow factor him in to the overall narrative. Do we think that Bex is going to figure out how to handle this case? Sure, since she almost always does. However, at the same time, we also tend to think that there should be some breadcrumbs that also carry you through the rest of the season. Given that there is no guarantee that we are going to see a season 3 here at all, we really hope that the series is going to move in some satisfying direction the rest of the way.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 2 episode 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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