Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3: The Voit story

As we get ourselves prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 on Paramount+ later this week, we know one big priority. After all, we are gearing up for the funeral of Will. That is not going to be an easy thing for us to prepare for, but it is best that the show not make us wait forever to get to it at this point. What would the logic in that be?

The important thing to remember here, though, is that even in the midst of all the grief and the pain, the producers are going to be bringing a number of other elements to the table — ones that do end up including Elias Voit on some level.

Paramount+ is not sharing all that much when it comes to a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 synopsis, but we do have the following: “Rossi and Lewis enlist the help of Ramona, Voit’s sole survivor.”

So, what is the endgame here for these characters? For the time being, we tend to think that a lot of it is due to trying to figure out the truth behind his mental state, something that has not been altogether easy to decipher at all. We know what the data is saying, but does he somehow still remember more than he is letting on? There is a mystery there, and he is still the central UnSub that the BAU is actively make us worry about. For the time being, there is no real reason for us to think differently. The same goes for the length of the Voit story, as it could be a part of the whole Evolution narrative for a rather long time.

