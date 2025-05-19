Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3: Will’s funeral?

We certainly think that most of you are aware of one thing already entering Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 3 — how emotional the story will be. How can it not? We are still reeling from the death of Will and now, we have to get a little more prepared for his funeral.

Now, one of the things that we can go ahead and state at this point is that the producers are not going to waste much time in giving us this moment. We wondered if there would be an episode or two in between, but this does not appear to be the case.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a series of photos for the upcoming Criminal Minds: Evolution episode “Time to Say Goodbye,” ones that do feature some sort of memorial service with a lot of characters dressed in all black. This is not the first funeral within the extended BAU family, but we sure hope it is the last!

While these images do give us a sense of what the service could look like, there is one major mystery that is still hovering around out there: What is going to happen when it comes to Spencer Reid. It has been confirmed already that Matthew Gray Gubler will be back at some point this season, but it has yet to be confirmed that episode 3 is his reprisal. We do think that the reason for his return would be to comfort JJ, but there is always a chance that it takes him some time to get from wherever he is right now to the site of the funeral. It is best to keep possibilities open.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

