FBI: Most Wanted season 7: Why was it canceled at CBS?

Following the big season 6 finale tonight on CBS, it makes sense to wonder why there will not be an FBI: Most Wanted season 7. What happened? Why did the show get canceled?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is why we find ourselves in this spot to begin with. The spin-off performed well for the network for many years, even successfully undergoing a major change that led to Dylan McDermott taking over as a new lead. If this show was drawing similar ratings on some other networks, we do tend to think that it would have a chance of sticking around.

Alas, the truth here is that CBS does hold shows to a very high threshold, and they are also often going to think with profits in mind more so than anything else. Most Wanted is not a show that they held sole ownership over, and we know that studio rights matter a great deal in renewal negotiations. Because of the fact that Universal is involved here, the ratings have an even higher mark that they have to hit to keep coming back. CBS clearly decided that this part of the franchise just was not making enough money to keep it going. It is also worth noting that around six or so seasons into a show’s run, it starts to get a lot more expensive as it continues to air.

Unfortunately, this is why we are at the end of the road here and as of right now, there is no indication that NBC or anyone else is looking to bring the show back. We just have to assume that we’ve now reached the end and it is best to come to terms with that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

