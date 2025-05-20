FBI: International season 5: Why was it canceled at CBS?

Given that tonight marks the series finale of FBI: International at CBS, it only makes sense now to think about season 5. Or, to be more specific, why we are not getting a chance to see it. Why did the network cancel this show?

At this point, the argument for keeping it around is not that complicated, mostly in that its ratings were decent and it managed to undergo a major of pivots over the course of its run. Take, for starters, getting a chance to see Jesse Lee Soffer come on board here as Wes for the fourth season. There were certainly a lot of other stories that could be told.

The unfortunate truth of this situation here with International is that there are a lot of different components to it, and viewership is not the only factor to consider here. You also have to look at this in relation to the cost, especially since CBS does not have the full share of profits in the series, which they shared with Universal Television. It is less viable to keep series like this and The Equalizer (which was also canceled) than one within the NCIS franchise, which comes from their own studio. All indications right now are that the FBI spin-offs were not profitable enough to keep around right now, especially since shows tend to get way more expensive as time goes on and there is no real evidence that this is going to ever change.

At this point, the best thing that we can really hope for here is that some of these characters could occasionally pop up on the flagship show — if not there, the upcoming CIA spin-off that is poised to star Tom Ellis.

Are you sad that there is no FBI: International season 5 coming to CBS down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

