Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/20/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Beyond just this, is there anything more we can say also regarding Most Wanted and International?

Well, we recognize that there is a lot of great stuff to talk about here, but let’s begin by sharing the bittersweet news: All three shows are on the air tonight, but unfortunately, this is also going to mark the end of the line for Most Wanted / International. The flagship show is airing its season finale, and it will be back this fall.

So what lies ahead across the three hours you are going to see here? Let’s just say there is a lot more we can share! All you need to do, at least for now, is look at the attached synopses…

FBI season 7 episode 22, “A New Day” – After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers an anti-government group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of whom to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office, on the seventh season finale of FBI, Tuesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 22, “Gaijin” – The Fly Team discovers they’re on the trail of a serial killer, taking the investigation, and Mitchell, to Japan to put an end to the international killing spree, on part two of the two-part series finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 22,“The Circle Game” – The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative group that is planning a domestic terror attack. Also, the team prepares for big changes, on the series finale of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there anything that you want to see moving into FBI, International, and Most Wanted when they air tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

