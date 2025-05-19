The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The epic finale

As we start to look more towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 on HBO next week, there is one big thing to note: Where the story now stands. Can you believe that the finale is just about here?

For now, we suppose that it is best to start by noting the following here: This is not meant to end the story established by the second game in the series. Instead, there is a season 3 coming and that is something you’ll have to look forward to here. That is hopefully going to conclude the story of the second game, and we’ll have to see if that does end up being the final season of the series.

So what are we hoping to see at this point? It feels perhaps unrealistic to think that Ellie is going to achieve everything that she wants to between now and the end of this season. She has yet to find Abby and while she may have gotten some info from Nora, it all just feels too fast at this point. Also, if she takes out Abby at this point, what does that even mean when it comes to the next season? Is there any more story that needs to be told?

In the end, what we really just want from the finale is an emotional encapsulation of everything that we have had an opportunity to see so far, whether it be with the relationship between Ellie and Joel or the burgeoning romance with Ellie and Dina. There has been a lot of ground covered, but there is so much that is still to be told with the latter.

