The Last of Us season 2: Tony Dalton cast as Joel, Tommy’s father

During the opening minutes of The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, we saw a new addition to the series, albeit a brief one. After all, Tony Dalton is now a part of this world!

Within a matter of just a few minutes, we managed to learn quite a bit about not just his role, but how it impacted both Joel Miller and his brother Tommy. The Better Call Saul alum was present here as their father, someone who hardly was the best parent to the two. That informs greatly how Joel treated Sarah and then beyond that, how he eventually wanted to treat Ellie. It may also explain why he worked so hard in order to protect her further.

So why did the producers keep this casting under wraps? The simplest answer that we can give here is that there is really not too much of a reason to share it at this point. What do you stand to gain from doing that at this point given that viewers are going to watch regardless. Because so much of the show is tied directly into the video games and the story is out there, you have to find a few ways to surprise people.

Kudos to the entire The Last of Us team for finding a way to get Dalton on board here, given that typically, you do not see actors that are this great for just a handful of minutes and that’s it. We would honestly love for there to be even more shows featuring the actor, especially since he is so charming that you want to root for him … even when he is playing a bad guy.

What did you think about Tony Dalton playing Joel and Tommy’s father on The Last of Us season 2?

