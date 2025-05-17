The Last of Us season 2: A Jimmy Fallon spoiler surprise?

At this point in The Last of Us season 2, you would assume that almost everyone knew the truth about what happened to Joel. Apparently, that is not actually the case!

With that, let’s just go ahead and turn over to what may be one of the more surprising segments that we’ve seen in some time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and for one simple reason. How has Fallon not heard about Joel being killed?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see Young Mazino (who plays Jesse) break the news to the host while discussing what has happened so far this season. Honestly, Mazino is not at fault here given the fact that he was asked to discuss where the show is at this point. Also, Joel died weeks ago.

While a lot of this is mostly lighthearted fun, we do tend to think that on some level, there is a larger conversation that you can have about when is the right and wrong time to spoil things. Our general feeling is that if you are online, you have to be prepared to be spoiled more or less immediately. Meanwhile, if you are watching a late-night show (or in this case, hosting one) there should be a one-week moratorium and after that, almost everything should be fair game.

There are only two more episodes left on The Last of Us this season — by virtue of that, we are preparing for all sorts of crazy drama around the board. The best you can do is try to be prepared.

Are you shocked that not everyone knows the truth about The Last of Us season 2 at this point?

Also, who else do you think could eventually die in due time here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

