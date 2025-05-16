The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 run time at HBO

In just a matter of two days, we are going to be seeing The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 over at HBO — why not discuss the run time now?

First and foremost, there are reasons to have discussions about this in relation to the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series — and a lot of it is due to how much leeway the show has when it comes to episode lengths. There have been installments that have gone past an hour before; meanwhile, we’ve also seen some (like last week) that ran a little bit shorter? The network does not always release official run times in advance, but we can still approximate it here and there.

Without further ado, here is what we can say regarding episode 6, a.k.a. the penultimate one of the season. Per the folks at the network, the plan here is for it to run a good hour in total, though that may also include credits at the start of the episode and a preview at the end. Odds are, the episode itself is a few minutes under 60 minutes, but not so much shorter that HBO needed to mark it differently in their guide.

As for what is ahead on this installment, let’s just say that we are spending a good bit of time in the past. While we may still see more of what is transpiring for Ellie and Dina in the present, Ramsey’s character will be seen in flashbacks with Pascal’s Joel for the first time substantially since his death. The cameo from Joel at the end of episode 5 set the stage for it. Is this where we are going to learn whether or not he really told her about what happened in the hospital? We sure hope so, given that it would explain the state of their fractured relationship a little bit further.

