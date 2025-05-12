The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 promo: Joel through the years

As you get prepared to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 on HBO this weekend, just prepare to get teary-eyed all over again.

After all, a huge chunk of the penultimate story of the season here is going to be all about Pedro Pascal as Joel, whether it be learning about his past with Ellie or also how much he truly told her. When Nora told Ellie on this past episode about what happened at the hospital, she made it clear that she knew. Was she lying, mostly to ensure that she showed no sign of vulnerability or weakness? For now, let’s just say that almost anything under the sun is on the table.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full preview for what is next, one that does throw a ton of different stuff at you when it comes to flashbacks. There are some happy moments between Joel and Ellie but at the same time, some painful moments that are going to transpire. We tend to think that at some point, he told her about the hospital and from there, this is where almost everything is going to change.

Now, here is the crazy thing: When in the timeline did this potential revelation happen? If it was recent, it would be easy to say that Joel would know what Ellie was mad at him prior to the death. Our general theory is that they got through the initial wave of anger, Joel thought that everything was getting better, and then Ellie had another wave of anger or hurt. There could be another reason for the rift, but this is the easy one at present.

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 when it arrives?

