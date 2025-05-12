The Last of Us season 2 episode 5: Did Ellie kill Nora?

We had a feeling that The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 would contain a number of surprises, with it being so close to the end of the season.

So, what did we get? Well, let’s just go ahead and cross off Nora on the list of Abby crew members who are dead. Ellie eliminated her in brutal fashion close to the end of the episode, but not before we got some vital information from her at the same time.

Here is what we found out — Nora was happy to deal out all of the information to Ellie about Abby’s father, including that he was seemingly the only person out there who could cure the cordyceps. (Is that really the case? That’s a hard thing to know.) Obviously, she thought that Bella Ramsey’s character would be stunned by this and understand their point of view. However, that did not happen — and that leads to us being in an interesting spot.

Ellie claims that she actually knew already that Joel killed everyone at the hospital in order to save her. Is that the case? We presume that moving into episode 6, there is going to be a better opportunity to learn about that. We also tend to think that she probably did know, mostly because it would’ve been hard to keep a straight face in that conversation otherwise.

The bad news for Ellie at the moment is that she did not get much info from Nora on Abby’s whereabouts — but there is still time? The biggest problem here is going to be doing whatever she can in order to survive along the way, given that she has to deal with both the WLF as well as the Scars — and we do tend to think that this is a deadly duo.

