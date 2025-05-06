The Last of Us season 2: Josh Peck on surprise cameo

Because so much of The Last of Us season 2 is based directly on the video game, it can be hard at times for the producers to surprise us. However, they did just that by giving us Josh Peck in the role of Janowicz. He was around briefly in that flashback with Jeffrey Wright (Isaac) early on.

Sure, we recognize that this was a pretty brief role but at the same time, wasn’t it still satisfying? We tend to think so! After all, it marked an opportunity for the Drake & Josh star to surprise some longtime fans; also, it made that introductory scene all that much more special.

In a new post on his official Instagram, Peck himself had the following to say about working on the show:

Man, this was a tough secret to keep. It was an honor to play a small part in one of my favorite shows, with one of my favorite actors ever. Thanks so much to @hbo @thelastofus and @clmazin for having me. @streamonmax

Of course, we hope that this leads to Peck doing some other surprising roles, but he’s been on quite a run lately as it is — remember that he was also a part of Oppenheimer, which we know to be one of the biggest movies of the past several years.

There are three more episodes to go now in The Last of Us season 2 and with that, of course we anticipate all sorts of good stuff! You are going to have a chance to see some scenes directly pulled from the games, and we hope that at some point, Dina and Ellie are going to be able to locate Abby. Her actions have turned this into a revenge tale, after all…

What did you think about the Josh Peck cameo on The Last of Us season 2?

