The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Is Abby close by?

As we do look more and more towards The Last of Us season 2 episode 5 on HBO moving forward, won’t there be big changes?

Well, at this point it is abundantly clear that one of the biggest ones is going to be a change in perspective, and for many different reasons. Given that Dina is pregnant, the two of them have something more to think about when it comes to the future. Do you really want to risk her safety? Well, that’s something that the two of them are actively thinking about at this point.

Based on the preview for what is ahead at this point, let’s just go ahead and say that there are big discussions about whether or not Dina and Ellie move forward together. They are in Seattle and because of that, we do tend to think that Abby is not too far — and they’ve already heard Nora’s voice!

However, the preview also showed us all of the surrounding chaos with the likes of Isaac and some other powerful people. The WLF is a group that is ruthless, but they are also in the midst of a war. If there is one real reason why Ellie and Dina may be able to achieve something here, it is due to the fact that the WLF may be distracted. There is a universe where they could sneak in.

Honestly, at this point we just want this confrontation to be here, especially since it has been a while now since we’ve seen Kaitlyn Dever on-screen. The same goes for Pedro Pascal, and the producers have said in the past that they are going to be featuring him again at some point.

