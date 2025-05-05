The Last of Us season 2 episode 4: Ellie, Dina revelations

We anticipated entering The Last of Us season 2 episode 4, we had a feeling that some sort of big reveal was coming based on the preview. What was that?

Well, let’s actually say that there were two different reveals that we got before the story concluded. First and foremost, you had Ellie finally making it clear that she was immune — which she actually had to do following an attack. Dina did not believe her at first, not that this is much of a surprise given the world that they were in. However, in due time she could prove herself okay by not turning. Soon after that, though, Dina dropped a surprise of her own: She was pregnant.

Of course, we tend to think that both of these reveals radically change just about everything with the show moving forward. Ellie was able to explain further how she knew she was immune. Meanwhile, Dina expressed that she did want a future with her, and it was the life-and-death situation that caused her to evaluate her own feelings for Bella Ramsey’s character. She also learned that she was pregnant after finding a number of tests at a pharmacy — she took multiple, just to be sure.

So with these revelations out there, now Ellie and Dina do have an opportunity to move forward and focus on some other priorities, including their own safety obviously and beyond just that, also getting vengeance over Joel’s death. It took most of the episode but eventually, they heard the name Nora spoken over comms. Nora would know where Abby is, and that is clearly their jumping-off point. Unfortunately, the story concluded before they really could enter that next chapter, but we take comfort in knowing that they are more unified than ever entering it.

