Landman season 2: A Billy Bob Thornton tease

For those who are not currently aware, it is our hope at present that Landman season 2 is going to surface at some point this year. How big will things get? Filming is underway, Andy Garcia is going to be on board in a major role, and we do think that one of the objectives is going to be trying to one-up everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Of course, doing something like that is easier said than done, but we have a lot of faith in whatever the producing team currently has planned. We also tend to think that Billy Bob Thornton is one of those guys who would note hype a show up unless he genuinely believes that there is something special coming up.

Speaking in a new interview with Awards Radar about the state of things for season 2, the actor had the following to say:

“We’ve been shooting for about a month and a half, and I am loving it … The relationships are getting even more developed, and the cast is gelling even more. It deals with the relationships a lot this year, so I’m very happy about that.”

If there is one larger thing that we would personally request entering the new season, it is to see things actually move forward in a substantial way when it comes to a lot of these characters. Our general hope here is that people like Angela and Ainsley have a good bit more to do that is directly threaded into the story; for a good chunk of season 1, what we saw instead was the two off doing tangents and some other things that are not actually all that fundamental to the story at all.

