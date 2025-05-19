FBI: International season 4 episode 22: A series finale promo

For those who are not currently aware, FBI: International season 4 episode 22 is coming to CBS in just a couple of days. Also, it is the series finale. Are you ready for what is to come?

We do recognize that if you are the producers here for this show, you probably want to do everything in your power to ensure that you deliver a big bang — but the problem here is that at the time in which this episode was put together, you actually did not know whether or not you were going to be coming back for more. We have to imagine that this is a part of what makes this particular story so bittersweet. It is nice to know we got four years, and so much more of the larger franchise. Yet, we only got a single season of Jesse Lee Soffer as lead, and it would have been great to see it around for considerably longer.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the preview for what is going to be one of the most large-scale operations that the Fly Team has ever taken on. This is not going to be an easy road for any of them, and there are probably going to be more twists and turns. It may also be a hard one just because of what everyone is up against.

Do we think there is going to be closure? Well, this is a franchise that does not always do cliffhangers … but we’ll have to wait and see what happens there. The only thing we can anticipate is a story that feels a little bit full-circle.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: International season 4 episode 22?

How do you think the series finale is going to conclude? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

